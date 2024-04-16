Sign up
Photo 4763
Abstract-79
This is what happens when I play around with the daily photo. Piggy's still in there somewhere but even I can't find her after I threw this one into the photo processing blender for the current abstract challenge!
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
,
annfoolery
,
abstract-79
Krista Mae
ace
LOVE
April 18th, 2024
