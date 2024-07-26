Previous
Next
We Had an Idea and It Just Took Off by olivetreeann
Photo 4864

We Had an Idea and It Just Took Off

A little Annfoolery for the latest ETSOOI round. If you'd like to see what this started out as, see my main album today.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise