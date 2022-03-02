Rain, Rain and More Rain

Hello, just popping in to let you all know I am still breathing and over the next few days I will post some of the things I have been up to while I have been absent for the last couple of months.



I have missed you all and I said I would be back, but I had lots of other things to catch up on.



I am so sick of rain and we have had non stop rain for the last 10 days with more to come.



Parts of Queensland and Northern New South Wales are flooded at the moment. Luckily as we live so close to the ocean we don't get floods here but have still had so much rain.



This afternoon in a brief respite from the rain I decided to go out for a walk, but by the time I got down to the waterfront the rain started again. I am beginning to get webbed feet.



We are in our second day of Autumn here in Australia and we haven't even had any Spring or Summer yet. It is very warm and humid though with so much rain.



Hopefully I will get chance later this evening to catch up on some of the photos I have missed while I have been absent.