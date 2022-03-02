Sign up
3 / 365
Rain, Rain and More Rain
Hello, just popping in to let you all know I am still breathing and over the next few days I will post some of the things I have been up to while I have been absent for the last couple of months.
I have missed you all and I said I would be back, but I had lots of other things to catch up on.
I am so sick of rain and we have had non stop rain for the last 10 days with more to come.
Parts of Queensland and Northern New South Wales are flooded at the moment. Luckily as we live so close to the ocean we don't get floods here but have still had so much rain.
This afternoon in a brief respite from the rain I decided to go out for a walk, but by the time I got down to the waterfront the rain started again. I am beginning to get webbed feet.
We are in our second day of Autumn here in Australia and we haven't even had any Spring or Summer yet. It is very warm and humid though with so much rain.
Hopefully I will get chance later this evening to catch up on some of the photos I have missed while I have been absent.
2nd March 2022
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3659
photos
264
followers
105
following
1
2
3
Walks @ 7
ace
Welcome back! So very glad to hear you are safe. I live in western Oregon (USA) which is known for rain. The jokes start with how do you know that you are a true Oregonian? You have moss on the north side of your nose to webs in between your toes and fingers.
Hope you get a break from the constant drops.
I really do like this, the PoV makes me think that they are just all lined up and ready to go.
March 2nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely to see you popping in Babs , and good to know that you are well ,except perhaps the webbed feet !! How can the weather be so wet at almost the opposite end of the globe at the same time !!
A lovely shot even with the threatening clouds ! Fav.
March 2nd, 2022
