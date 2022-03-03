Yet More Rain

I emptied our rain gauge at 7 am this morning and then checked the weather radar on the Internet. I did a screen grab of this weather front hitting us at 8 am this morning.



There is another front on its way behind this one but about half an hour ago the rain finally stopped and we have had almost 70 mm rain from 8 am to 4 pm today.



We were going out with the walking group today, but, of course, it had to be cancelled. We all went for lunch instead.



I was going to show you what I have been up to while I have been absent but I wanted to post this weather radar photo first.



You can see Nelson Bay in the picture just north of Newcastle.



We have got to go to Raymond Terrace tomorrow and that is by the river, so I hope it hasn't flooded and then we have to go to Maitland and I am expecting flooded roads there too.



