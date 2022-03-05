Fishing at Sunset

It was so nice yesterday to see the sun again after so many days of torrential rain, so I wandered down to the foreshore last night to take a picture of the sunset.



Still more rain up there, but at least we have had a break from all the rain. We did have 6 mm rain during the night but today has been sunny and rather humid.



We had to go to Raymond Terrace this morning to order the tiles for our new kitchen, they didn't have the ones we wanted here in the bay. We were going to go yesterday but David had a bit of a funny turn and I was rather worried about him. He said his head felt funny and I was worried he was going to have another stroke, but today he is fine again. Such a relief.



Not had chance to catch up with 365 today because we were out this morning and then a friend of mine came here this afternoon for a cuppa and chat. David was playing trains at his pal Rob's house this afternoon, so we have all had a lovely day.



Will catch up this evening. Just off to get dinner ready now.