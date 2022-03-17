Sign up
18 / 365
Shoal Bay Panorama
We have been out with the walking group today along the coastal paths at Shoal Bay and then out for lunch afterwards. As we got to Tomaree Headland I took this panorama of Shoal Bay.
It has been a beautiful day, a perfect Goldilocks day, not too hot and not too cold.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre Andresen
ace
Beautiful scene!
March 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful pano of this beautiful bay.
March 17th, 2022
