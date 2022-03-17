Previous
Shoal Bay Panorama by onewing
18 / 365

Shoal Bay Panorama

We have been out with the walking group today along the coastal paths at Shoal Bay and then out for lunch afterwards. As we got to Tomaree Headland I took this panorama of Shoal Bay.

It has been a beautiful day, a perfect Goldilocks day, not too hot and not too cold.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4% complete

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Beautiful scene!
March 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful pano of this beautiful bay.
March 17th, 2022  
