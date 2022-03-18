Lace Monitor Lizard

I haven't had time to take any photos today so here is another one from our walk at Shoal Bay yesterday.



As we got back to our cars we spotted this lace monitor lizard. We have seen a pair of monitor lizards in this area before and I suspect that they are resident in this part of the bushland. I think this one is the female as her male partner is much more muscular than this one.



I love the way her tail twists round as she turned to climb the tree.



They aren't aggressive and she was quite happy for me to get close to take this photo. The only problem I would have had is if she had mistaken me for a tree, ha ha.



I reckon she is about 2 metres long so she is quite large and would have given me quite a few injuries with those claws if she had decided to turn tail and climb up me.