Previous
Next
Lace Monitor Lizard by onewing
19 / 365

Lace Monitor Lizard

I haven't had time to take any photos today so here is another one from our walk at Shoal Bay yesterday.

As we got back to our cars we spotted this lace monitor lizard. We have seen a pair of monitor lizards in this area before and I suspect that they are resident in this part of the bushland. I think this one is the female as her male partner is much more muscular than this one.

I love the way her tail twists round as she turned to climb the tree.

They aren't aggressive and she was quite happy for me to get close to take this photo. The only problem I would have had is if she had mistaken me for a tree, ha ha.

I reckon she is about 2 metres long so she is quite large and would have given me quite a few injuries with those claws if she had decided to turn tail and climb up me.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Great capture
March 18th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
What a great capture! Thanks for the story too
March 18th, 2022  
Annie D ace
what a beauty - looks like a good sized one
March 18th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow, she's a beauty!
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise