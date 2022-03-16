Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
17 / 365
Juvenile Female Koel
This is the last of the koel photos for now. I spotted this juvenile female koel looking rather flustered so I couldn't get close. I did manage to get this photo though before she flew off.
It has been a long day today because I had a hospital appointment early this morning and I think I will be in bed early tonight because I am pretty tired.
I may not get chance to catch up with 365 until tomorrow.
Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's female koel photo. They really are shy birds so even getting one photo was difficult enough so I was pleased to at least manage to capture three of them.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3673
photos
262
followers
106
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a super photo of this scruffy little dude.
March 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
A priceless shot of this scruffy looking little one. Good that they cannot see themselves in a mirror.
March 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close