Juvenile Female Koel

This is the last of the koel photos for now. I spotted this juvenile female koel looking rather flustered so I couldn't get close. I did manage to get this photo though before she flew off.



It has been a long day today because I had a hospital appointment early this morning and I think I will be in bed early tonight because I am pretty tired.



I may not get chance to catch up with 365 until tomorrow.



Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's female koel photo. They really are shy birds so even getting one photo was difficult enough so I was pleased to at least manage to capture three of them.