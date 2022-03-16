Previous
Juvenile Female Koel by onewing
Juvenile Female Koel

This is the last of the koel photos for now. I spotted this juvenile female koel looking rather flustered so I couldn't get close. I did manage to get this photo though before she flew off.

It has been a long day today because I had a hospital appointment early this morning and I think I will be in bed early tonight because I am pretty tired.

I may not get chance to catch up with 365 until tomorrow.

Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's female koel photo. They really are shy birds so even getting one photo was difficult enough so I was pleased to at least manage to capture three of them.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Issi Bannerman ace
What a super photo of this scruffy little dude.
March 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
A priceless shot of this scruffy looking little one. Good that they cannot see themselves in a mirror.
March 16th, 2022  
