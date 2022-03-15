Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
16 / 365
Female Koel
Yesterday I posted a photo of a male koel and today here is what his lady friend looks like.
Not a brilliant picture because she was very nervous as I was taking the photo, but she seemed to be impressed that her boyfriend had taken her out for lunch in our strawberry guava bush.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3672
photos
262
followers
106
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ingrid
ace
Compared to the leaves she is not as sharp (probably because she was nervous), but still a great photo. She is beautiful!
Hope she will return and be more relaxed :)
March 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hope she will return and be more relaxed :)