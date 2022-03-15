Previous
Female Koel by onewing
16 / 365

Female Koel

Yesterday I posted a photo of a male koel and today here is what his lady friend looks like.

Not a brilliant picture because she was very nervous as I was taking the photo, but she seemed to be impressed that her boyfriend had taken her out for lunch in our strawberry guava bush.
Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Compared to the leaves she is not as sharp (probably because she was nervous), but still a great photo. She is beautiful!
Hope she will return and be more relaxed :)
March 15th, 2022  
