Male Koel

I was in the study a few days ago and I heard a noise outside in the garden. I spotted this male koel trying his best to reach the strawberry guava. He was a bit too heavy for the some of the branches of the bush but he did manage to get some of the fruit.



His lady friend was there too and I managed to get a photo of her as well. I will post that one tomorrow.



This isn't the best picture but I had to be so careful not to spook the birds because they are so bashful and as they were under the pergola on that side of the house they had a bit of trouble reaching the fence again to escape with the fruit.