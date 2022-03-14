Previous
Male Koel by onewing
15 / 365

Male Koel

I was in the study a few days ago and I heard a noise outside in the garden. I spotted this male koel trying his best to reach the strawberry guava. He was a bit too heavy for the some of the branches of the bush but he did manage to get some of the fruit.

His lady friend was there too and I managed to get a photo of her as well. I will post that one tomorrow.

This isn't the best picture but I had to be so careful not to spook the birds because they are so bashful and as they were under the pergola on that side of the house they had a bit of trouble reaching the fence again to escape with the fruit.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D ace
fabulous birds - lovely capture
March 14th, 2022  
Wylie ace
they are amazing looking, but really, couldn't you just shoot them at 2am?
March 14th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
I've never been so close to one - he's quite a sight with his red eye.
March 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite a menacing look with that hooked beak and fierce red eye , but a lovely iridescent sheen to his lovely black feathers . He look determined to reach that fruit !
March 14th, 2022  
