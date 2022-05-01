Sign up
34 / 365
Camel Train
I haven't taken many photos while I have been absent, but we did have a walk at Birubi last week and we can't go to Birubi without taking photos of the camels.
For the next week I will be posting photos taken at Birubi, hope you enjoy them.
I now have to get back into the swing of taking photos.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot, love the reflections
May 1st, 2022
