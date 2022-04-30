Previous
New Kitchen by onewing
New Kitchen

I'm back! Well for the time being I am. The new kitchen is complete and I put this collage together to send to my sister in the UK so thought I would post it on 365 too.

I haven't had much time for photography in the last month while I have been absent, but did manage to take a few photos and will post them soon.

I have had a good clear out and the kitchen cupboards and drawers are all looking very organized again now.

Also while I have been away I have completed my photobook of family photos dating from my great great grandparents up to the time I got married. I am pleased with the result as I have added a bit of a story with each line of the family along with a family tree and all I have to do now to complete the project is to design the cover for the book.

I have also been updating my family history files and have done a write up on various lines of my family too.

It has been quite a productive few weeks.

Looking forward to catching up with your photos again.
Annie D ace
Looks fabulous!
Glad you're back 😊
April 30th, 2022  
julia ace
Oh that looks fantastic.. lovely clean lines and lots of storage.. Great to produce some knock out meals.. You have been missed.
April 30th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Very nice Babs, lots of cupboards and bench space too
April 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Welcome back Babs! What a beautiful kitchen, it would have been my choice too. I have always had very light colours and need plenty of storage.
April 30th, 2022  
