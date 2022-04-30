New Kitchen

I'm back! Well for the time being I am. The new kitchen is complete and I put this collage together to send to my sister in the UK so thought I would post it on 365 too.



I haven't had much time for photography in the last month while I have been absent, but did manage to take a few photos and will post them soon.



I have had a good clear out and the kitchen cupboards and drawers are all looking very organized again now.



Also while I have been away I have completed my photobook of family photos dating from my great great grandparents up to the time I got married. I am pleased with the result as I have added a bit of a story with each line of the family along with a family tree and all I have to do now to complete the project is to design the cover for the book.



I have also been updating my family history files and have done a write up on various lines of my family too.



It has been quite a productive few weeks.



Looking forward to catching up with your photos again.