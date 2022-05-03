Sign up
Previous
Next
36 / 365
So Superior
I had to post one more photo of a camel before I moved on to another subject.
I just adore them, they always look so superior and this one has a lovely smile too.
Thanks for your comments and favs on the last two photos of the camels at Birubi.
I am on catch up as I have had quite a busy day and only just got home. Will catch up later tonight after I have had dinner.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3692
photos
260
followers
109
following
9% complete
Annie D
ace
Lovely camel portrait :)
May 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
I love them too but unfortunately we do not have any here. Lovely close up of this beauty.
May 3rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
He looks well cared for and happy
May 3rd, 2022
