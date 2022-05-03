Previous
So Superior by onewing
So Superior

I had to post one more photo of a camel before I moved on to another subject.

I just adore them, they always look so superior and this one has a lovely smile too.

Thanks for your comments and favs on the last two photos of the camels at Birubi.

I am on catch up as I have had quite a busy day and only just got home. Will catch up later tonight after I have had dinner.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D ace
Lovely camel portrait :)
May 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
I love them too but unfortunately we do not have any here. Lovely close up of this beauty.
May 3rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
He looks well cared for and happy
May 3rd, 2022  
