37 / 365
Catching the Wave
Posting a bit early today because I am just off out to have my annual flu vaccine.
I was taking photos of the waves at Birubi a couple of days ago when this surfer photobombed my picture. I should have said it was intentional but truly a lucky accidental photo.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
He knew you needed him there
May 4th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Great shot.
May 4th, 2022
