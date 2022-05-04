Previous
Catching the Wave by onewing
Catching the Wave

Posting a bit early today because I am just off out to have my annual flu vaccine.

I was taking photos of the waves at Birubi a couple of days ago when this surfer photobombed my picture. I should have said it was intentional but truly a lucky accidental photo.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
He knew you needed him there
May 4th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Great shot.
May 4th, 2022  
