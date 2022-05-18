Previous
Looking Up by onewing
51 / 365

Looking Up

As we were walking back to the car after our walk in Nelson Bay on Sunday I just loved the zig zag patterns on the steps from the marina up to the centre of town.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
13% complete

View this month »

