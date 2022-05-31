Seen Better Days

I am creating a mini theme of my own at the moment and posting a week of window photos.



Today's photo is a collage of four windows of a pigeon loft at Maitland.



We had gale force winds last night and lost a few branches from our trees. We have quite a mess to clear up when the wind finally dies down.



I went out this morning to take photos of our what is normally our sheltered side of the bay but as the winds were from the west our usually millpond ocean has waves on it. I will post those photos once I have finished my window theme.

