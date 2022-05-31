Previous
Next
Seen Better Days by onewing
64 / 365

Seen Better Days

I am creating a mini theme of my own at the moment and posting a week of window photos.

Today's photo is a collage of four windows of a pigeon loft at Maitland.

We had gale force winds last night and lost a few branches from our trees. We have quite a mess to clear up when the wind finally dies down.

I went out this morning to take photos of our what is normally our sheltered side of the bay but as the winds were from the west our usually millpond ocean has waves on it. I will post those photos once I have finished my window theme.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
They surely more photogenic than their better days.
May 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise