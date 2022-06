Reflections

I am creating a mini theme of my own at the moment and posting a week of window photos.



Day three of my theme and I just loved the reflections of an office high rise building reflected on the glass of this building.



It is the first day of winter here today and although the sun is shining, we still have gale force winds and it is so cold. Apparently the temperature outside is 12 degrees c. It doesn't usually get this cold here during the day but the winds are making it feel much chillier.