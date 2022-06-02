Previous
In Need of TLC by onewing
66 / 365

In Need of TLC

I am creating a mini theme of my own at the moment and posting a week of window photos.

Today is day 4 of my theme. Even though this window is in need of repair I thought it had such character.

We have been out with our walking group today and just got home so I will catch up later this afternoon.

Photo Details

