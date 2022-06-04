Reflections From the Tram

Day 6 of my week of windows and I took this photo of reflections on an apartment block in Newcastle as we drove past it on the tram and quite liked the effect.



I only had time to take one photo as we went past the glass building and I didn't know until I got home and saw the picture on the computer if I had got what I was aiming for. I was pleased it turned out as I expected it to.



It is quite difficult to figure out. The office building is all glass and reflected in its windows are the tram I am taking the photo (which is red at the bottom of the picture), the reflections of an old building which is behind me and reflected in the glass windows at the top of the picture is the sky.

