All Alone by onewing
74 / 365

All Alone

David was having a bit of a sort out in the garage and came across some bottles so I decided to have a play with them. For three days I will be posting bottle photos.

This bottle I believe is a chemicals bottle with a ground glass stopper.

10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

ace
julia ace
Very cool stopper..
June 10th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant
June 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I also have a thing for bottles. This has a great stopper.
June 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great stopper it has. Good choice of b/w
June 10th, 2022  
