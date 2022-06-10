Sign up
All Alone
David was having a bit of a sort out in the garage and came across some bottles so I decided to have a play with them. For three days I will be posting bottle photos.
This bottle I believe is a chemicals bottle with a ground glass stopper.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
julia
ace
Very cool stopper..
June 10th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Brilliant
June 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I also have a thing for bottles. This has a great stopper.
June 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great stopper it has. Good choice of b/w
June 10th, 2022
