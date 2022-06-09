Sign up
73 / 365
Foreshore Wild Weather
This is the last of my wild weather photos taken last week during our 90 kph winds.
After I had taken photos at Fly Point I called in at the foreshore, close to my home, to see what the weather was like there and sure enough as you can see there were waves there too.
The little boat in the centre with the blue top was hanging on like grim death in the strong winds. I must go back and see if it survived and held its moorings.
Here is a link to what the foreshore usually looks like.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2022-03-05
You can see the little boat with the blue top in the link photo too when the weather was much calmer.
Still chilly here and windy but not as bad as last week.
We are out tonight for a meal with friends so won't be able to catch up until much later.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
