Wildflower Collage

Yesterday we were out with our walking group in the bushland of the Tomaree National Park in Fingal Bay and saw lots of wildflowers.



When I got home from keep fit class this morning I put a collage together of some of the wildflowers I saw on the walk.



Spring really is just around the corner and it was a lovely day yesterday, just right for walking, not too hot and not too cold.



Always good to catch up with friends and have lunch after the walk.