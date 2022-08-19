Previous
Next
Wildflower Collage by onewing
144 / 365

Wildflower Collage

Yesterday we were out with our walking group in the bushland of the Tomaree National Park in Fingal Bay and saw lots of wildflowers.

When I got home from keep fit class this morning I put a collage together of some of the wildflowers I saw on the walk.

Spring really is just around the corner and it was a lovely day yesterday, just right for walking, not too hot and not too cold.

Always good to catch up with friends and have lunch after the walk.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful collage with such a beautoful selection, I don't think I have seen any of these here.
August 19th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Very impressive collection.
August 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a selection of beautiful flowers.
August 19th, 2022  
julia ace
Great collection and collage.
August 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise