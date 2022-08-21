Gymea Lilies

I have been at a friends house this afternoon. We have been doing Show and Tell. I took her my latest photobook for her to look through and she showed me her latest artworks. She is a fabulous artist and does a lot of abstract art. I took some photos and will post them some time in the future on 365.



This is the last photo I took while out with our walking group last Thursday.



On the left is David taking a photo of the gymea lilies and on the right is a close up of the gymea lily flowers.



Gymea lilies are native to the east coast of New South Wales and the flowers grow up to 4 metres tall.