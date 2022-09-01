Sign up
157 / 365
Kingsley Beach, Boat Harbour
It is the first day of Spring here in Australia and a beautiful day.
We have been out with the walking group to Boat Harbour this morning along the coastal paths and beaches.
After our walk we had lunch at One Mile Beach.
A perfect day for walking and a lovely lunch with lots of friends.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3814
photos
262
followers
118
following
43% complete
