Kingsley Beach, Boat Harbour by onewing
157 / 365

Kingsley Beach, Boat Harbour

It is the first day of Spring here in Australia and a beautiful day.

We have been out with the walking group to Boat Harbour this morning along the coastal paths and beaches.

After our walk we had lunch at One Mile Beach.

A perfect day for walking and a lovely lunch with lots of friends.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
Photo Details

