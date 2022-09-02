Sign up
158 / 365
Camels Emerging From the Sea Mist
I am posting a bit early today. I have been to keep fit class this morning and now I am about to go out for a girls lunch with friends.
Over the next few days I will be posting photos taken at Birubi a few days ago.
I love the camels emerging from the sea mist just before sunset.
Will catch up with your photos this evening.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
1
1
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chris Cook
ace
That is a stunning shot!
September 2nd, 2022
