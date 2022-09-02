Previous
Camels Emerging From the Sea Mist by onewing
158 / 365

Camels Emerging From the Sea Mist

I am posting a bit early today. I have been to keep fit class this morning and now I am about to go out for a girls lunch with friends.

Over the next few days I will be posting photos taken at Birubi a few days ago.

I love the camels emerging from the sea mist just before sunset.

Will catch up with your photos this evening.
Chris Cook ace
That is a stunning shot!
September 2nd, 2022  
