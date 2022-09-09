Sign up
Previous
Next
163 / 365
Bagnall Beach
Woke up this morning to the news that the Queen had passed away yesterday.
In Australia we are 9 hours in front of the UK, so what do you do on such a sad day, you go for a walk along the beach to reflect on the life of our monarch who reigned for 70 years. RIP Your Majesty
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
8
2
Babs
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
9th September 2022 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture Babs, such a sad day! She was our Queen many years ago too.
September 9th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely scene and words.
September 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A great place to walk and reflect on life.
September 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Certainly a beautiful place to reflect
September 9th, 2022
Brennie B
Wonderful. Want to be there
September 9th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Such an amazing woman and wonderful Monarch.
September 9th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Despite starting to prepare myself for this sad day I was still devastated when I woke up this morning to the news. Very sad indeed.
September 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful scene on this sad day
September 9th, 2022
