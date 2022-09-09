Previous
Next
Bagnall Beach by onewing
163 / 365

Bagnall Beach

Woke up this morning to the news that the Queen had passed away yesterday.

In Australia we are 9 hours in front of the UK, so what do you do on such a sad day, you go for a walk along the beach to reflect on the life of our monarch who reigned for 70 years. RIP Your Majesty
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture Babs, such a sad day! She was our Queen many years ago too.
September 9th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely scene and words.
September 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great place to walk and reflect on life.
September 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Certainly a beautiful place to reflect
September 9th, 2022  
Brennie B
Wonderful. Want to be there
September 9th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Such an amazing woman and wonderful Monarch.
September 9th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Despite starting to prepare myself for this sad day I was still devastated when I woke up this morning to the news. Very sad indeed.
September 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful scene on this sad day
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise