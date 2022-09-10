Sign up
164 / 365
End of One Era - Start of a New
Quite an emotional time all around the world at the moment.
King Charles has quite a task on hand to follow in the Queen's footsteps but with Camilla by his side I am sure he will live up to his commitments and make a wonderful king.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Emotional indeed - what a lovely tribute you've made for the Queen. Still can't quite believe she's gone.
September 10th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
This is a really nice collage. I'm feeling confident that Charles is up to the task
September 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
A beautiful tribute Babs, such a sad time though.
September 10th, 2022
