End of One Era - Start of a New by onewing
End of One Era - Start of a New

Quite an emotional time all around the world at the moment.

King Charles has quite a task on hand to follow in the Queen's footsteps but with Camilla by his side I am sure he will live up to his commitments and make a wonderful king.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman ace
Emotional indeed - what a lovely tribute you've made for the Queen. Still can't quite believe she's gone.
September 10th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
This is a really nice collage. I'm feeling confident that Charles is up to the task
September 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
A beautiful tribute Babs, such a sad time though.
September 10th, 2022  
