Previous
Next
Lavender and Bee by onewing
165 / 365

Lavender and Bee

I am having a rather busy weekend after such a slow-going week and feeling much better today.

I did manage a walk around the garden this morning and took a few photos of the native bees that seem to rather like our lavender.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful close up of this gorgeous bee, lovely colours and light.
September 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise