Lavender and Bee
I am having a rather busy weekend after such a slow-going week and feeling much better today.
I did manage a walk around the garden this morning and took a few photos of the native bees that seem to rather like our lavender.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up of this gorgeous bee, lovely colours and light.
September 11th, 2022
