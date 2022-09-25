Previous
Tree Stump by onewing
179 / 365

Tree Stump

I was having a wander around the garden and took this photo of a tree stump.

The tree was removed some years ago because it was too close to the house, and I never realized until today that the shape of the stump looks quite like a butterfly. Can you see it?
Sally Ings ace
Butterfly popped into my head as soon as I saw this and before I read your narrative. Great find
September 25th, 2022  
