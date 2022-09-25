Sign up
Tree Stump
I was having a wander around the garden and took this photo of a tree stump.
The tree was removed some years ago because it was too close to the house, and I never realized until today that the shape of the stump looks quite like a butterfly. Can you see it?
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Sally Ings
ace
Butterfly popped into my head as soon as I saw this and before I read your narrative. Great find
September 25th, 2022
