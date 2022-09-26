Previous
Not So Dandy by onewing
Not So Dandy

We have been out on a rockpool walk this afternoon at Fisherman's Bay and only just got home so I will post some of the photos taken over the next couple of days

I took this photo of a dandelion in its final days, but it still looks beautiful.

Will catch up with your photos later when I have had a much-needed cup of tea.
Issi Bannerman ace
Hope that cuppa was good! Nice capture of this not so dandy dandelion!
September 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, wonderful capture and clarity.
September 26th, 2022  
