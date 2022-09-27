Sea Anemones

Yesterday afternoon we went on a rockpool walk at Fishermans Bay. It was a tour put on by Jeannie a friend of ours and was so interesting.



Over the next few days I will post photos taken on the rockpool tour.



We saw lots of sea anemones and here are a few of them.



I think the top left is a sand anemone the top right is a green anemone. Not sure what the bottom left one is called but the bottom right is a shell grit anemone, I think.



If I have got any of them wrong and you can identify them for me, please let me know.