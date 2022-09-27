Sign up
181 / 365
Sea Anemones
Yesterday afternoon we went on a rockpool walk at Fishermans Bay. It was a tour put on by Jeannie a friend of ours and was so interesting.
Over the next few days I will post photos taken on the rockpool tour.
We saw lots of sea anemones and here are a few of them.
I think the top left is a sand anemone the top right is a green anemone. Not sure what the bottom left one is called but the bottom right is a shell grit anemone, I think.
If I have got any of them wrong and you can identify them for me, please let me know.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
6
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3838
photos
265
followers
125
following
49% complete
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Jacqueline
ace
How absolutely lovely!
September 27th, 2022
julia
ace
Sounds like an interest day.
September 27th, 2022
Jesso
ace
Certainly interesting subjects. Nicely captured.
September 27th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful wildlife!
September 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots of the underwater wildlife.
September 27th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love the life in rock pools. Nice captures.
September 27th, 2022
