Sea Anemones by onewing
Sea Anemones

Yesterday afternoon we went on a rockpool walk at Fishermans Bay. It was a tour put on by Jeannie a friend of ours and was so interesting.

Over the next few days I will post photos taken on the rockpool tour.

We saw lots of sea anemones and here are a few of them.

I think the top left is a sand anemone the top right is a green anemone. Not sure what the bottom left one is called but the bottom right is a shell grit anemone, I think.

If I have got any of them wrong and you can identify them for me, please let me know.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Jacqueline ace
How absolutely lovely!
September 27th, 2022  
julia ace
Sounds like an interest day.
September 27th, 2022  
Jesso ace
Certainly interesting subjects. Nicely captured.
September 27th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful wildlife!
September 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shots of the underwater wildlife.
September 27th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love the life in rock pools. Nice captures.
September 27th, 2022  
