182 / 365
Seaweed
On Monday afternoon David and I were on a rockpool walk at Fisherman's Bay and I am going to post a week of photos taken on the walk.
I just loved the colours and variety of seaweed in the rockpools.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3839
photos
265
followers
125
following
Annie D
ace
What a beautiful selection you found 😊
September 28th, 2022
