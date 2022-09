Day 3 of my rockpool walk photos.The red jelly blobs in this picture and waratah anemones. They retract at low tide inside this blob, and you can just about see a little red dot underneath the jellylike substance. If anyone is interested in any information about this anemone here is a link.You can also see zebra snails and other shells in this picture too. The pink ferny stuff is a variety of coralline algae, and I will post more photos of that later in the week.