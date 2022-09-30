Coralline Algae and Neptune's Necklace

Day 4 of my rockpool photos and today we have a variety of coralline algae on the left and Neptune's necklace on the right. At first, I thought the algae on the left was just a rock but when you look closely you can see it is actually algae. I wouldn't have spotted it if Jeannie hadn't pointed it out to us.



I was surprised to hear there are so many different varieties of coralline algae and tomorrow I will post a different variety.



Sorry I have been a bit absent, but I have had a busy week.



This morning I went to my regular keep fit class and then this afternoon I have been at the cinema with a friend. Hopefully I will be able to catch up tonight.