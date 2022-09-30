Previous
Coralline Algae and Neptune's Necklace by onewing
184 / 365

Coralline Algae and Neptune's Necklace

Day 4 of my rockpool photos and today we have a variety of coralline algae on the left and Neptune's necklace on the right. At first, I thought the algae on the left was just a rock but when you look closely you can see it is actually algae. I wouldn't have spotted it if Jeannie hadn't pointed it out to us.

I was surprised to hear there are so many different varieties of coralline algae and tomorrow I will post a different variety.

Sorry I have been a bit absent, but I have had a busy week.

This morning I went to my regular keep fit class and then this afternoon I have been at the cinema with a friend. Hopefully I will be able to catch up tonight.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
50% complete

eDorre Andresen ace
Neat textures and interesting info!
September 30th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Such an interesting find!
September 30th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Fascinating. I thought they were grapes or olives at first!
September 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great capture and info, I love the necklace and the beautiful colour.
September 30th, 2022  
