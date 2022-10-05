Previous
Oh Buoy by onewing
Oh Buoy

It is raining here today, and rain is forecast for a few days, so I am going to post photos taken in Newcastle a couple of weeks ago that I didn't get chance to post until now.

This photo of one of the marker navigational buoys taken from the ferry as we went from Stockton to Newcastle.

I think it looks like a robot carrying an iPad ha ha
Diana ace
What a lovely shot and perfect title, love the idea of an iPad ;-)
October 5th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
An unusual shape to be sure, you have a great imagination. Hard to miss that bright color!
October 5th, 2022  
