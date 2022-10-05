Sign up
Oh Buoy
It is raining here today, and rain is forecast for a few days, so I am going to post photos taken in Newcastle a couple of weeks ago that I didn't get chance to post until now.
This photo of one of the marker navigational buoys taken from the ferry as we went from Stockton to Newcastle.
I think it looks like a robot carrying an iPad ha ha
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3846
photos
264
followers
119
following
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot and perfect title, love the idea of an iPad ;-)
October 5th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
An unusual shape to be sure, you have a great imagination. Hard to miss that bright color!
October 5th, 2022
