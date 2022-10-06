Previous
Nowhere to Walk by onewing
Nowhere to Walk

This walkway in Newcastle used to be attached to the Queen's Wharf Tower and also to the walkway over the road to Hunter Street, but both the tower and the walkway have been removed now so it now stands alone.
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Looks an odd place, wondering what it is?
October 6th, 2022  
