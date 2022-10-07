Sign up
191 / 365
Mini Fountain
I am posting photos taken in Newcastle for the next few days.
I have been out for regular girlie lunch today so no time for taking photos.
It was quite chilly the day I saw this fountain but often when the weather is nice you will see children playing in it.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow every drop of water so clear
October 7th, 2022
