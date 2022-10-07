Previous
Next
Mini Fountain by onewing
191 / 365

Mini Fountain

I am posting photos taken in Newcastle for the next few days.

I have been out for regular girlie lunch today so no time for taking photos.

It was quite chilly the day I saw this fountain but often when the weather is nice you will see children playing in it.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow every drop of water so clear
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise