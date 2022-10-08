Sign up
Waiting For the Ferry
Another photo from Newcastle last week. This was taken as we arrived at the ferry to take the trip back to Stockton at dusk.
Just brought the washing in and so glad I managed to get it dry before the rain returns. I can hear the distant rumble of thunder, so a storm is on its way.
Just been told that my Masts at Golden Hour is on the TT. Thanks so much for putting it there.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
