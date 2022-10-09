Previous
Next
Industrial Newcastle by onewing
193 / 365

Industrial Newcastle

This is the last of my Newcastle photos for now. As we left the ferry at Stockton we stopped along the road to take a photo of the Orica Chemical Plant on Kooragang Island.

Kooragang Island’s ammonia plant uses natural gas (methane) to produce approximately 360,000 tonnes of ammonia (NH3) per annum. This ammonia is used in the manufacture of nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, and is also sold for use as an agricultural fertiliser and a refrigerant.

Orica probably isn't exactly environmentally friendly but I do love an industrial sunset.

The weather has been wild today and this morning we drove up to Birubi to take photos of the waves. I will post the photos tomorrow.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Definitely doesn’t sound green, but I see what you mean. It makes a beautiful silhouette.
October 9th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the silhouettes!
October 9th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous silhouettes
October 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
I never knew a chemical plant could look so good! Fabulous capture and silhouettes.
October 9th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture of the sky colors and the magnificent silhouettes
October 9th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is most wonderful on black. It sparkles. Fav.
October 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise