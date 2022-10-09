Industrial Newcastle

This is the last of my Newcastle photos for now. As we left the ferry at Stockton we stopped along the road to take a photo of the Orica Chemical Plant on Kooragang Island.



Kooragang Island’s ammonia plant uses natural gas (methane) to produce approximately 360,000 tonnes of ammonia (NH3) per annum. This ammonia is used in the manufacture of nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, and is also sold for use as an agricultural fertiliser and a refrigerant.



Orica probably isn't exactly environmentally friendly but I do love an industrial sunset.



The weather has been wild today and this morning we drove up to Birubi to take photos of the waves. I will post the photos tomorrow.

