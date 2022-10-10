Wild Weather

Yesterday the weather was wild and cold, so we went up to Birubi to check out the waves. I certainly wasn't expecting to see a kite surfer in the ocean.



I was nearly blown away just taking photos of him. I was sheltered by the surf lifesaving club building but even then, I managed to get rather wet and so did the lens of my camera too. I cleaned the lens over and over again in-between taking photos.



This chap was kite surfing for quite a time, and he must have been exhausted by the time he finished. It must have been quite exhilarating for him though. He was really travelling, and David managed to get a video of him rising out of the water at one stage too.



I saw a white bellied sea eagle flying past the surfer but didn't manage to get a photo of him. He did come back with a fish and how he managed to see a fish in the wild surf I have no idea, but I guess eagles have eagle eyes, ha ha.



You can see the sand being churned up in the waves. There was a lot of seafoam on the beach, and I will post a photo of that tomorrow.



Luckily the wind has died down today and the rain has stopped. It is a lot warmer too so hopefully our wild weather has passed us by now. What happened to Spring!