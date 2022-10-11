Previous
Seafoam by onewing
195 / 365

Seafoam

We have been to the cinema this afternoon to see the movie See How They Run and only just got home.

This is another photo taken on Sunday during our wild weather. I love the seafoam floating about on the beach.

Such a difference today, the sun is shining, and it is a beautiful day.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Diana ace
It always amazes me where all that foam comes from. The ocean does look pretty wild.

Glad you have sunshine today, unfortunately it is pretty grey here.
October 11th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Great contrast with sea and foam.
The movie has a great cast!
October 11th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wild weather is fascinating! This is a lovely shot. How was the film then?
October 11th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
squishy!
October 11th, 2022  
