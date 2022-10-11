Sign up
195 / 365
Seafoam
We have been to the cinema this afternoon to see the movie See How They Run and only just got home.
This is another photo taken on Sunday during our wild weather. I love the seafoam floating about on the beach.
Such a difference today, the sun is shining, and it is a beautiful day.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
9th October 2022 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It always amazes me where all that foam comes from. The ocean does look pretty wild.
Glad you have sunshine today, unfortunately it is pretty grey here.
October 11th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Great contrast with sea and foam.
The movie has a great cast!
October 11th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wild weather is fascinating! This is a lovely shot. How was the film then?
October 11th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
squishy!
October 11th, 2022
