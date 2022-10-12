No Whales Today

I am on hold at the moment to the bank so as I am waiting for my call to go through, I thought I would spend the time uploading today's photo. I could be here for a while.



This is another photo taken on Sunday during our wild weather.



After taking photos at Birubi we drove up to Boat Harbour to check out the weather there. As you can see it is pretty wild here too,



This is where we usually go to see the whales as they return to Antarctica after giving birth in warmer waters but strange as this may seem we didn't see any whales on Sunday ha ha



I am still on hold and apparently my call is important but not important enough for anyone to reply yet. Think I will make myself a cup of tea now while I wait