Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
196 / 365
No Whales Today
I am on hold at the moment to the bank so as I am waiting for my call to go through, I thought I would spend the time uploading today's photo. I could be here for a while.
This is another photo taken on Sunday during our wild weather.
After taking photos at Birubi we drove up to Boat Harbour to check out the weather there. As you can see it is pretty wild here too,
This is where we usually go to see the whales as they return to Antarctica after giving birth in warmer waters but strange as this may seem we didn't see any whales on Sunday ha ha
I am still on hold and apparently my call is important but not important enough for anyone to reply yet. Think I will make myself a cup of tea now while I wait
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3854
photos
267
followers
123
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Latest from all albums
190
191
192
193
194
195
418
196
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
9th October 2022 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of that wild ocean, the waves look fabulous.
Don't you just hate wasting time on the phone, it happens here all the time too!
We are off the Hermanus for some whale watching on Monday, hope there will still be some around ;-)
October 12th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Ha ha I do the same Babs, unfortunately you need to have sound loud enough to hear if someone comes on and am yet to find anyone with music I need to listen to.
October 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Don't you just hate wasting time on the phone, it happens here all the time too!
We are off the Hermanus for some whale watching on Monday, hope there will still be some around ;-)