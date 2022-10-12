Previous
No Whales Today by onewing
196 / 365

I am on hold at the moment to the bank so as I am waiting for my call to go through, I thought I would spend the time uploading today's photo. I could be here for a while.

This is another photo taken on Sunday during our wild weather.

After taking photos at Birubi we drove up to Boat Harbour to check out the weather there. As you can see it is pretty wild here too,

This is where we usually go to see the whales as they return to Antarctica after giving birth in warmer waters but strange as this may seem we didn't see any whales on Sunday ha ha

I am still on hold and apparently my call is important but not important enough for anyone to reply yet. Think I will make myself a cup of tea now while I wait
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of that wild ocean, the waves look fabulous.

Don't you just hate wasting time on the phone, it happens here all the time too!

We are off the Hermanus for some whale watching on Monday, hope there will still be some around ;-)
October 12th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Ha ha I do the same Babs, unfortunately you need to have sound loud enough to hear if someone comes on and am yet to find anyone with music I need to listen to.
October 12th, 2022  
