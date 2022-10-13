Previous
Van Gogh Alive by onewing
197 / 365

Van Gogh Alive

A bit late posting today because I have been out all day in Newcastle with friends at the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition at the pavilion on the foreshore.

Had a fabulous day and then went for lunch afterwards before getting the ferry back to Stockton to drive home again.

I will catch up with your photos later tonight.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great collage and fabulous shots! It must have been such a wonderful exhibition!
October 13th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely exhibition!
October 13th, 2022  
