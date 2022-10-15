Previous
Reflections - Old Meets New by onewing
199 / 365

Reflections - Old Meets New

After the Van Gogh Alive experience on Thursday we walked into the centre of town to get some lunch and along the way spotted the reflections of this historic building in the windows of the glass high rise apartment building.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Rick ace
Wow, great shot and reflections.
October 15th, 2022  
