200 / 365
Newcastle Street Art - Dan Bianco
A bit late posting today because I have been to the cinema today and out for lunch with friends.
This is another photo from Newcastle last Thursday.
This street art is on a rather narrow alleyway, and I took this photo with lots of zoom from the other side of the road so it isn't as clear as I would like it to be.
It was too difficult to cross the road at this point to get a clearer photo because there was a lot of traffic and also it is on the light rail track too.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this wonderful street art, it seems so meaningful.
October 16th, 2022
