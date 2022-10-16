Previous
Newcastle Street Art - Dan Bianco by onewing
200 / 365

Newcastle Street Art - Dan Bianco

A bit late posting today because I have been to the cinema today and out for lunch with friends.

This is another photo from Newcastle last Thursday.

This street art is on a rather narrow alleyway, and I took this photo with lots of zoom from the other side of the road so it isn't as clear as I would like it to be.

It was too difficult to cross the road at this point to get a clearer photo because there was a lot of traffic and also it is on the light rail track too.
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this wonderful street art, it seems so meaningful.
October 16th, 2022  
