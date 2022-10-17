Pilot and Buoy

I am posting another photo from our day out in Newcastle last Thursday.I spotted the pilot boat coming to collect the marine pilot as he goes to steer one of the bulk carrier ships into the Port of Newcastle.Also, in the picture is one of the navigational marker buoys telling the ships which side of the marker the have to steer.I posted a photo of one of the green buoys a couple of weeks ago and here is a link to that one.Sorry if I am a bit absent at the moment but I am having a rather emotional time as a good friend of mine was admitted to hospital a week ago. On arrival after having CT scans it was discovered she has cancer in her stomach, intestines, liver and pancreas. It is too late for treatment as she has now developed peritonitis from an obstruction in her bowel and not able to have surgery at this time. She is now in palliative care and not expected to live much longer. It has all been so sudden and rather a shock, especially as we were all out for our regular girlie lunch only a few weeks ago.I will catch up when I can as I really should keep my mind busy to avoid getting too sad.