I'm Not Moving by onewing
202 / 365

I'm Not Moving

Thanks for your kind thoughts regarding my pal Jeannie.

I have just spoken to Chris, her partner, and he is coping remarkably well at the moment. He and Jeannie's two daughters are staying at the hospital and rotating shifts to sit with Jeannie. One daughter has gone back to Sydney today so just Chris and the eldest daughter are still there now.

As many of you know I do a lot of batch cooking and have made lots of meals this morning to put in the freezer.

I have made a few extras too for Chris as he hasn't got much opportunity to eat at present, other than hospital food. I have frozen the meals for him, and he can collect them when he is home again.

I had to have a walk down to the marina this afternoon to clear my head and as I was walking along the breakwater, I spotted a few dolphins just swimming along doing some fishing. We very often see dolphins at this time of the day. Didn't manage to get any photos of them though.

I was so busy watching the dolphins I didn't spot this pelican at the end of the breakwater until I nearly trod on him. He wasn't moving though so I took his photo, and he was quite happy to pose.
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture of this beauty.
October 18th, 2022  
Annie D ace
He seems to enjoy being photographed :)
October 18th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a fine looking fellow
October 18th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
What a star you are, your support for your friends will be treasured I know. And what a fab character this is.
October 18th, 2022  
