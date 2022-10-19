Previous
If You've Got an Itch, Scratch It by onewing
If You've Got an Itch, Scratch It

I have been out all day today and only just got home so here is another photo of the same pelican I took a photo of yesterday.

He obviously had an itch and he got into all sorts of positions trying to scratch it.
19th October 2022

Babs

@onewing
