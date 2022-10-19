Sign up
203 / 365
If You've Got an Itch, Scratch It
I have been out all day today and only just got home so here is another photo of the same pelican I took a photo of yesterday.
He obviously had an itch and he got into all sorts of positions trying to scratch it.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Photo Details
