Old House - Raymond Terrace by onewing
204 / 365

Old House - Raymond Terrace

We have been out with the walking group today to Raymond Terrace. It started out as rather a grey wet day, but by the time we drove to Raymond Terrace the rain held off and we had a lovely walk.

There are some lovely old houses along the riverside and around the neighbourhood. No idea what style this actually is but I think it looks lovely.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Photo Details

