Art Along the Riverside by onewing
205 / 365

Art Along the Riverside

I am posting early today.

Went to keep fit class this morning and only just got home before the rain set in again. I think we are to have rain for the next few days.

I am posting another collage from photos taken at Raymond Terrace during our walk yesterday.

These gorgeous bollards have appeared along the riverbank.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick ace
Interesting artwork. Great shots for the collage.
October 21st, 2022  
