205 / 365
Art Along the Riverside
I am posting early today.
Went to keep fit class this morning and only just got home before the rain set in again. I think we are to have rain for the next few days.
I am posting another collage from photos taken at Raymond Terrace during our walk yesterday.
These gorgeous bollards have appeared along the riverbank.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
1
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3864
photos
267
followers
121
following
56% complete
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
419
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Rick
ace
Interesting artwork. Great shots for the collage.
October 21st, 2022
